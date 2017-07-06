FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natixis, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Callahan Capital to issue "green bond" CMBS
July 6, 2017 / 6:47 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Natixis, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Callahan Capital to issue "green bond" CMBS

July 6 (Reuters) - Natixis Sa:

* Natixis, in collaboration with Ivanhoé Cambridge and Callahan Capital Properties, announced it has issued the first ever “green” commercial mortgage-backed securitization (CMBS).

* A $72 million green-specific tranche (the 85 Broad Street Loan-Specific Certificates) was issued to refinance part of a $358,600,000 fixed-rate, first mortgage loan provided by Natixis to Ivanhoé Cambridge for the acquisition of 85 Broad Street in New York

* Green tranche received very strong interest from the major green investors both in the US and overseas and was oversubscribed

