BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Natural Alternatives International Inc
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 sales $25.1 million
* Natural Alternatives International Inc - continue to expect consolidated fiscal 2017 revenue growth percentage to be approximately 5% to 10%
* Natural Alternatives - Q3 contract manufacturing sales were "unfavorably impacted" due to reductions in orders related to Asian and European markets
* Natural Alternatives International Inc - well positioned to handle future expected increases in contract manufacturing demand
* Natural Alternatives - expect a smaller decline in contract manufacturing orders and customer forecasts from Australia, Asia, and Europe in Q4
* Natural Alternatives International Inc - believe international revenue decline will reverse during fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company