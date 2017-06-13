BRIEF-Glencore increases offer for Coal & Allied
* Says Glencore increases fully funded offer for Coal & Allied
June 13 Natural Dairy (Nz) Holdings Ltd
* Court ordered that powers of joint provisional liquidators granted under first order be expanded
* Under court order, powers of co's directors to act on behalf of co are suspended for so long as appointment of JPLS continues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected result due to loss arising from impairment loss on trade deposits paid for purchase of inventories Source text for Eikon: [IDnHKS3Lh1Jq:] Further company coverage: