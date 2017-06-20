June 20 Natural Dairy (Nz) Holdings Ltd
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following
which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which
will last for six months
* JPLS do not consider it's possible for co to satisfy stock
exchange's sufficiency requirement of operations without new
investments
* JPLS are currently in negotiations with two potential
investors & hope to sign framework agreement with one in coming
weeks
* JPLS have therefore undertaken a process of soliciting
investment into company by way of a reverse takeover
* Refers to joint provisional liquidators as JPL
