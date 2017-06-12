BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
June 12 Natural Gas Services Group Inc:
* Natural Gas Services Group Inc - proxy advisory firm ISS has recommended a vote against executive compensation program
* Natural Gas Services Group - board recommends that shareholders vote "for" the advisory vote to ratify named executive officers' compensation Source text: (bit.ly/2rab2F9) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Aluminium industry executives will line up on Thursday to have their say on whether foreign imports into the United States pose a threat to the country's security.