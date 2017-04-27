BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Natural Health Trends Corp
* Natural health trends reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.93
* Q1 revenue fell 19 percent to $59.9 million
* Board of directors declared a special dividend in amount of $0.35 per share
* Natural health trends - board of directors declared an 11% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.