a day ago
BRIEF-Natural Health Trends says Q2 EPS $0.91
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Natural Health Trends says Q2 EPS $0.91

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Natural Health Trends Corp:

* Natural health trends reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 revenue fell 36 percent to $51.5 million

* Natural health trends corp - qtrly income from operations $12.9 million versus $14.9 million

* Natural health trends corp - increased quarterly dividend 10% to $0.11 per share

* Natural health trends corp - qtrly revenue from company's hong kong operations, which represented 89% of total revenue, decreased 38% to $45.7 million

* Natural health trends corp - number of active members decreased 15% to 107,290 at june 30, 2017 compared to 126,440 at june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

