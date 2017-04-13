MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Natural Health Trends Corp
* Natural Health Trends announces first quarter 2017 preliminary revenue estimate
* Sees Q1 revenue $59.9 million
* Natural Health Trends Corp - Further estimates that its deferred revenue at March 31, 2017 was $4.3 million, compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday