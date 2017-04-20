Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
* Naturally Splendid sends bulk orders to south korea and signs exclusive agreement for cbd formulated skincare line
* Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd - company has entered into an exclusive sales agreement with Laguna Blends Inc.
* Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd - deal to market, distribute complete line of CBD formulated, cosmeceutical products
* Naturally Splendid Enterprises - Naturally Splendid's unit signed exclusive sales agreement with Laguna Blends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock