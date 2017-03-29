New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Naturex SA:
* Fy recurring operating income 31.5 million euros ($33.88 million) versus 26.3 million euros year ago
* Fy net income group share 17.9 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago
* Plans for 2017 in a new cycle of sustainable and profitable growth Source text: bit.ly/2mQ0ld3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.