S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 15 Natus Medical Inc
* Natus medical inc ceo james hawkins reports purchase of 4000 shares of co's common stock on june 15 at $33.98 per share - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2t6OYwA) Further company coverage:
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.