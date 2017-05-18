May 18 Natuzzi Spa

* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge

* Natuzzi SPA says italian supreme court recently rejected co's appeal of a lawsuit brought by two former employees and ruled in favor of plaintiffs

* Natuzzi SPA says has been and will continue to evaluate impact of court decision on company's business organization and financial statements

* Natuzzi SPA - existing reserve for "provision for tax & legal proceedings" included in "other liabilities" caption will be materially increased in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: