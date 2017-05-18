BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
May 18 Natuzzi Spa
* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge
* Natuzzi SPA says italian supreme court recently rejected co's appeal of a lawsuit brought by two former employees and ruled in favor of plaintiffs
* Natuzzi SPA says has been and will continue to evaluate impact of court decision on company's business organization and financial statements
* Natuzzi SPA - existing reserve for "provision for tax & legal proceedings" included in "other liabilities" caption will be materially increased in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores creating more than 550 jobs