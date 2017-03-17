March 17 NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 0 yuan to 3 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 6.1 million yuan

* Says that increased sales revenue and merger as main reasons for the forecast

