April 24 NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 48.8 million yuan to 56.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (40.7 million yuan)

