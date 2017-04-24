BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 48.8 million yuan to 56.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (40.7 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qS96qa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement