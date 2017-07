July 17 (Reuters) - Nautilus Hyosung America

* Nautilus Hyosung America says wins with ITC final determination confirming Diebold Nixdorf's infringement of key patented technology

* ITC issued orders that bar Diebold Nixdorf from importing and/or selling in U.S. ATMS containing Hyosung-patented technology