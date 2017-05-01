BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Nautilus Inc
* Nautilus, Inc. increases share repurchase program to $25 million
* Nautilus -share repurchases will be funded from existing cash balances and repurchased shares will be retired and returned to unissued authorized shares
* Board of directors approved a $15 million share repurchase program
* Shares may be repurchased under new $15 million program from time to time through April 25, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.