BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Nautilus Inc:
* Nautilus, Inc reports results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nautilus inc - net sales for direct segment were $74.7 million in q1 of 2017, a decrease of 8.0% over comparable period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.