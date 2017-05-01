May 1 Nautilus Inc:

* Nautilus, Inc reports results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nautilus inc - net sales for direct segment were $74.7 million in q1 of 2017, a decrease of 8.0% over comparable period last year