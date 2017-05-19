BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 19 Nav Canada
* NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454
* Agreement will run until March 31, 2019 and provides for wage increases, "productivity enhancing" changes and premium adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.