BRIEF-Tasly Pharma gets regulatory approval to issue up to 800 mln yuan bonds
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.98 million) bonds
May 31 NAVAMEDIC ASA
* NAVAMEDIC ASA: GRANTED EUROPEAN PATENT FOR SIPPI® BASE TECHNOLOGY
* HAS BEEN GRANTED A PATENT BY EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE FOR BASE TECHNOLOGY OF SIPPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 23 European regulators have recommended approval of a second copy of AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, in a further boost for so-called biosimilars in the region.