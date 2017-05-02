BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 NAVAMEDIC ASA
* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS FOR NORDIC LAUNCH OF MYSIMBA®
* HAS ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS IRELAND, LTD., FOR NORDIC MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF MYSIMBA®, A PRESCRIPTION PHARMACEUTICAL.
* NAVAMEDIC EXPECTS TO BEGIN MARKETING PRODUCT DURING Q4 2017 FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS, RENEWABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FIVE-YEAR PERIOD, ACCORDING TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, May 26 Facebook, Amazon and more than two dozen other U.S. technology companies pressed Congress on Friday to make changes to a broad internet surveillance law, saying they were necessary to improve privacy protections and increase government transparency.