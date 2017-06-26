BRIEF-Liberty Gold receives plan of operations permit for Goldstrike, Utah
* Liberty gold receives plan of operations permit for goldstrike, utah
June 26 Naver Corp:
* Naver Corp - co, Xerox Corporation announced an agreement for Naver to acquire Xerox Research Centre Europe in Grenoble, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty gold receives plan of operations permit for goldstrike, utah
June 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.