Feb 23 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - On Feb 22, 2017, Co, CRG, and
Cardinal Health 414 read into record a settlement in
interpleader action pending in Ohio
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Parties agreed that CRG
will be paid $59 million - SEC filing
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - Co, CRG agreed that the $2
million currently being held in escrow pursuant to court order
in the Ohio case - SEC filing
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Cardinal Health 414 will
post a $7 million letter of credit in favor of CRG
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - Co, CRG agreed $3 million
currently being held in escrow pursuant to court order in Texas
case to be released to co at closing of deal
