21 hours ago
BRIEF-Navidea says on June 26, co and FTI Consulting entered into settlement agreement
June 29, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Navidea says on June 26, co and FTI Consulting entered into settlement agreement

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - on june 26, co and fti consulting entered into a settlement agreement - sec filing

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - settlement agreement was made to settle action commenced by fti against company in supreme court of state of new york

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - under terms of settlement agreement, company will pay aggregate of $435,000 to fti no later than june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2spqpK0) Further company coverage:

