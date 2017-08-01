FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navient Corp acquires Duncan Solutions for $80 mln
August 1, 2017

BRIEF-Navient Corp acquires Duncan Solutions for $80 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Navient Corp

* Navient acquires Duncan Solutions, expanding presence in municipal and toll services markets

* Transaction was completed for a purchase price of approximately $80 million

* As part of Navient, Duncan will continue to be led by its current management team

* Employees will continue to work from headquarters location in Milwaukee and other locations around country after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

