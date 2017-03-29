BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Navient Corp:
* Navient Corp - on March 28, co received notice from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
* Navient- notice says effective March 23 consent order, order for restitution issued by fdic on May 13, 2014 against unit has been terminated with no conditions
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.