BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Navigant Consulting Inc:
* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC filing
* Credit facility provided under agreement is a five-year, $400 million revolving credit facility
* Navigant Consulting Inc- subject to terms in agreement, co may elect to increase commitments under credit facility up to aggregate amount of $500 million
* Credit facility matures on march 28, 2022
* Navigant Consulting-credit facility under agreement is amended, restates credit facility provided under credit agreement, dated as of May 27,2011
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018