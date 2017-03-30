March 30 Navigant Consulting Inc:

* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC filing

* Credit facility provided under agreement is a five-year, $400 million revolving credit facility

* Navigant Consulting Inc- subject to terms in agreement, co may elect to increase commitments under credit facility up to aggregate amount of $500 million

* Credit facility matures on march 28, 2022

* Navigant Consulting-credit facility under agreement is amended, restates credit facility provided under credit agreement, dated as of May 27,2011