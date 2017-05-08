BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Navigator Holdings Ltd:
* Navigator Holdings Ltd announces preliminary results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Says utilization increased to 92.4% for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to 87.6%
* Qtrly operating revenue $77.3 million versus $76.4 million
Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $61.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.