June 5 Navinfo Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.37 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 12 and the dividend will be paid on June 12

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4Nv8mK

