April 26 Navinfo Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 101.9 million yuan to 125.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (78.4 million yuan)

* Comments that financial result of newly merged company is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s9xk8f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)