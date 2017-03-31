March 31 Navinfo Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 50 pct to 80 pct, or to be 49.7 million yuan to 59.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (33.1 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main business, decreased amortized cost for stock ownership incentive, as well as new wholly owned unit performance are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0B8g9X

