BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Navinfo Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 3.6 million yuan to set up investment JV with partners and the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan
* Says it will invest up to 100 million yuan to jointly set up a vehicle investment buyout fund with size up to 1 billion yuan
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.