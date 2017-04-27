April 27 Navinfo Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 3.6 million yuan to set up investment JV with partners and the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan

* Says it will invest up to 100 million yuan to jointly set up a vehicle investment buyout fund with size up to 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P7T2sA

