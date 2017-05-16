UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp
* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 revenue $64.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navios Maritime Acquisition - in May 2017, co acquisition agreed to enter into a loan facility for an amount of up to $24.0 million with a commercial bank
* Navios Maritime Acquisition-entered into loan facility in order to refinance existing facility of its two chemical tankers which matures in Q1 of 2018
* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp - loan facility matures in September 2021 and bears interest at libor plus 300 bps per annum
* Navios Maritime Acquisition - of May 16, 2017, co had contracted 90.4% available days on charter-out basis for 2017, sees revenues of about $183.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.