LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc:
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc confirms expiration time of the exchange offer
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc - that it does not intend to extend expiration date of exchange offer past 11:59 p.m., New York time, on April 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.