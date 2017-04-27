BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Lp
* Navios maritime midstream partners l.p. Reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue $21.1 million versus $24.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Navios maritime midstream partners lp says board of directors of navios midstream declared a cash distribution for q1 of 2017 of $0.4225 per unit
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $21.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navios maritime midstream partners - investor sentiment in mlp sector has materially improved since early 2016
* Navios maritime midstream partners lp says "however, we have been experiencing uncertainty regarding potential oversupply of vlccs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.