April 27 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Lp

* Navios maritime midstream partners l.p. Reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue $21.1 million versus $24.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Navios maritime midstream partners lp says board of directors of navios midstream declared a cash distribution for q1 of 2017 of $0.4225 per unit

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $21.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navios maritime midstream partners - investor sentiment in mlp sector has materially improved since early 2016

* Navios maritime midstream partners lp says "however, we have been experiencing uncertainty regarding potential oversupply of vlccs"