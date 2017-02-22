Feb 22 Navios Maritime Partners Lp -
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for
$27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
* Conflicts committee of navios partners, comprised of
independent directors, negotiated and approved terms of
transaction
* Purchase price is payable in form of $4.05 million in cash
and about 13.1 million common units of NMM
* Loans being purchased have an aggregate balance of $21.4
million as of February 2017
* May require Navios Holdings, under certain conditions, to
repurchase loans after third anniversary of date of sale
