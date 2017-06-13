June 13 Navistar International Corp:

* Navistar Defense awarded $18.8 million to provide medium tactical vehicles for Iraq

* Majority of work will take place at company's West Point, Mississippi assembly plant

* Delivery is planned to be completed in January 2018

* U.S. Army awarded Navistar defense a foreign military sales contract valued to provide 115 international7000-mv medium tactical vehicles to Iraq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: