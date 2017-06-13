BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 13 Navistar International Corp:
* Navistar Defense awarded $18.8 million to provide medium tactical vehicles for Iraq
* Majority of work will take place at company's West Point, Mississippi assembly plant
* Delivery is planned to be completed in January 2018
* U.S. Army awarded Navistar defense a foreign military sales contract valued to provide 115 international7000-mv medium tactical vehicles to Iraq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.