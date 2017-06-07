BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 7 Navistar International Corp:
* Maintains 2017 full-year guidance - sec filing
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $8.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We are on track to improve on last year's results" Source text (bit.ly/2sCKcGS) Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.