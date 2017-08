Aug 1 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd:

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman and MD

* Seeks members' nod for issue of securties worth upto 5 billion rupees

* Seeks members' nod to increase authorised share capital of co to 1.70 billion rupees from 1.60 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2tVfcSK) Further company coverage: