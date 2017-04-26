BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 NAXS NORDIC ACCESS BUYOUT FUND AB (PUBL):
* Q1 NET PROFIT SEK 10.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET ASSET VALUE AMOUNTED TO MSEK 811 (SEK 57.68 PER SHARE) AT MARCH 31, 2017
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer