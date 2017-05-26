BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Nbcc (India) Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 1.74 billion rupees versus profit 1.25 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net sales 23.52 billion rupees versus 22.41 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2rGiqvM) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016