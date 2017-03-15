March 15 Nbcc (India) Ltd

* Signing of mou between Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), Nagpur, Goverm of Maharashtra and NBCC (India)

* Says Maharashtra government allotted balance works of construction of irrigation scheme in vidarbha for a total value of INR 60 billion

* MoU for first phase of work valued at 10.58 billion rupees is planned to be signed between Vidarbha Irrigation Development & co Source text - (bit.ly/2n9mZwd) Further company coverage: