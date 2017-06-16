Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16 NBG PANGAEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO :
* ACQUIRES FIVE COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH A TOTAL SURFACE AREA OF APPROXIMATELY 87 THOUSAND SQ. M. FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 71 MILLION
* ALL PROPERTIES WERE LEASED TO COMPANIES OF THE SKLAVENITIS GROUP FOR 25 YEARS
* THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED AT MARATHONOS (GERAKAS) AVENUE, ATHENS AVENUE (ATHENS), PETROU RALLI AVENUE (RENTIS), PATRA AND LIMASSOL, CYPRUS Source text: bit.ly/2sw2ZpI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.