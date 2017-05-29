BRIEF- O-uccino announces abolition of Internet advertising agency business
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
May 29 NBG PANGAEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO :
* Q1 2017 REVENUE AT EUR 28.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.0 MILLION YEAR AGO DOWN BY 10.1 PERCENT
* SAYS THE GROUP’S NAV AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.74 PER SHARE
Source text: bit.ly/2qsf5An
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
* Finbond Group Ltd - declared a gross cash dividend of 7.28 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017