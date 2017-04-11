New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 NBI Bearings Europe SA:
* Intends to buy back own shares worth up to 0.5 million euros ($531,100), which corresponds to 2.55 percent of its share capital
* Share buyback program will run for 180 days and can be extended by additional 90 days
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.