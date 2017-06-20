June 20 NCC
* NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in
Garda and Molndal
* Says in Garda NCC will acquire 50 pct of the
property-owning company from Platzer when the detailed
development plan gains legal force at underlying property value
of approx SEK 300 mln as well as a supplementary purchase
consideration of about SEK 45 mln upon completion
* Says Platzer will repurchase NCC’s 50-percent share
when the property is completed
* Says transaction also entails that Platzer is planning to
acquire future NCC’s projects in central Molndal
