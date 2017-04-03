April 3 NCC Group Plc:

* Appointed Chris Stone as executive chairman with effect from 6 April 2017

* Intended that he will become non executive once a chief executive has been appointed

* Paul Mitchell will step down from his role as non executive chairman on 6 April 2017 and will leave co at end of May, as previously announced