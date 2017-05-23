May 23 NCC Ltd

* Recommended dividend of 0.40 rupees per share

* March quarter NPAT 637.1 million rupees

* March quarter total income 21.87 billion rupees

* NPAT in march quarter last year was 862.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 25.29 billion rupees