March 31 NCI Inc:

* Q4 revenue $77.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.9 million

* NCI Inc- determined that actual amount of embezzlement during period from January 1, 2010, through January 10, 2017, was approximately $19.4 million

* NCI Inc- company has now completed its internal investigation into facts and circumstances surrounding embezzlement by its former controller

* NCI Inc- believes former controller acted alone, found no evidence any other NCI employee was aware of or colluded in embezzlement of company funds

* NCI Inc- found no evidence of any unlawful activity apart from that associated with former controller's embezzlement of company funds

* NCI Inc- to file amendments to previously issued qtrly reports on form 10-q for quarterly periods ended march 31, 2016, June 30, 2016, and Sept 30, 2016

* NCI Inc- to file amendments to previously issued qtrly reports on form 10-q for those periods for effect of embezzlement of co funds by former controller

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $77.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S