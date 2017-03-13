BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 13 NCR Corp:
* NCR Corporation announces launch of secondary offering of series a convertible preferred stock and concurrent stock repurchase from the selling stockholders
* NCR Corp says launch of a secondary offering of 342,000 shares of its series a convertible preferred stock
* NCR Corp- company agreed to waive previously disclosed transfer restrictions applicable to selling stockholders
* NCR -shares of series a convertible preferred stock are being offered solely by certain existing stockholders of co affiliated with Blackstone Group
* NCR - selling stockholders agreed to extend transfer restrictions applicable to their remaining series a convertible preferred stock until Dec 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.