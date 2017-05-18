May 18 NCR(Nigeria) Plc:

* Says board has approved appointment of Harold N. Anumihe as a director and country manager/ceo of the co with effect from May 12

* Appointment follows resignation of Ahmed Abdel Hamada as a director and country manager/ceo of the co with effect from April 28